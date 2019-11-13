November 13, 2019 — At about this time in 1920, news came from Minot that whiskey runners appeared to be making their last trips of the season.
A news article read, “The runners are carrying heavy loads on their return trips from the border this week, but the roads are frozen and where the going is smooth, the ‘whiskey sixes’ thunder along between 50 and 60 miles an hour. The cars are traveling three and four in a string and for the first time in several weeks they are traveling...without an empty car ahead as a ‘feeler.’”
There was another indication this trip was a rush job – no women in the cars. Whiskey runners usually brought along female passengers to keep authorities from shooting at them.
“Dakota Datebook” is a radio series from Prairie Public in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from the North Dakota Humanities Council. See all the Dakota Datebooks at prairiepublic.org, subscribe to the “Dakota Datebook” podcast, or buy the Dakota Datebook book at shopprairiepublic.org.