There’s no need to tell yourself that living way out west has drawbacks.
You see, if you’re seeking some grand entertainment look no further, as the Williston Concert Association might be a perfect fit.
The WCA dates back to 1946 when a group of local folks banded together in an effort to bring quality musicians and artists to town, in an effort to enhance lives.
Now, some 73 years later, the WCA continues to flourish, bringing some grand entertainment right to your doorstep.
At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 29) at the Bakken Elementary Auditorium, located at 502 West Highland Drive, WCA members will be sitting back to enjoy the sounds of Double Double Duo.
This is a duo that will provide sounds from a clarinet, along with an accordion.
But don’t let that fool you as this duo is an exciting musical team that will surprise and energize all who attend.
Mark my word!
Quality concerts
Allied Concert Services has a history of providing top-shelf entertainment and this outing should be no different.
This is the second performance of the 2019-2020 WCA season, however, this will be the final performance until Jan. 30.
The goal of the WCA is to provide five quality concerts each season, along with reciprocity for concerts in Crosby, Dickinson and Watford City.
Members only
Before we get too far along we should tell you the WCA events are offered by membership only.
However, that doesn’t mean you will be left on the outside, looking in.
There’s plenty of room to join in the fun.
A single membership is set at only $50.
In a previous Scope column we many have led some astray on the single membership amount, by posting a higher price.
You can purchase a family membership at $150, allowing your entire family to enjoy the shows.
Another great bargain is a student membership for only $25.
A real bargain
Now if you divide that by the number of concerts available, you would have to agree belonging to WCA is a bargain.
However, if you want to help, we can tell you there are additional support opportunities that assist to insure the financial stability of the WCA.
At the same time, these funds help to offer the student outreach programs, in conjunction with many of the concerts.
You can attend the Tuesday concert and pick up a membership at the door.
It’s simple as that.
However, for membership info you can contact membership secretary Janet Erlandsen at (701) 572-2701 or Allen Domagala, who serves as the WCA president, at (701) 572-3698.
Along with Erlandsen and Domagala, a dedicated board works hard to keep the concerts coming to town.
We send out a Scope Salute to all involved for this volunteer effort.
Trinity event
Along with all of the excitement taking place this weekend is the annual fall fundraising banquet and auction for Trinity Christian School in Williston.
This gathering is set for Saturday (Oct. 26) with the doors opening at 4:30 p.m. at the school gymnasium.
The meal begins at 6 p.m., followed by guest speaker former Olympian Johnny Quinn.
Throughout the evening a number of prizes will be available for auction.
As of our last report a limited number of tickets were available.
If interested, it never hurts to check at the door.
TCS has been around for a long time now and has a strong foothold in the area.
NDSU AT SDSU
A big college football game is taking place this Saturday (Oct. 26) in Brookings, South Dakota.
ESPN Game Day is broadcasting live from that college campus as SDSU (6-1) prepares to host top-ranked North Dakota State University (7-0).
This is a big game for the undefeated Bison if they have intentions of repeating as national champions.
While this is a road game, you can bet there will be a huge delegation on hand to represent Bison Nation.
WS crew chief
You just might recall the name Gary Cederstrom.
Yes folks, this gentleman has worked as referee for a number of Teton basketball games over the years.
He now can be found serving as the Crew Chief for the umpiring crew working the 2019 World Series.
This series is a battle of the Houston Astros and the surprising Washington Nationals.
The Nationals held a 2-0 advantage heading into play Friday night. Cederstrom has 24 years of Major League umpiring under his belt, have worked in the 2005, 2011 and 2015 World Series.
Makes the call
Previously he served as Crew Chief in 2015, while he also served in that capacity in 2014 when the All-Star Game was held at Target Field in Minneapolis.
He also holds the distinction of being behind the plate when former Twins hurler Johan Santana pitched a no-hitter for the New York Mets on June 1, 2012 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals.
His first game as a Major League umpire came on June 1, 1989, only to be recorded as a rain out.
Cederstrom is a graduate of Minot State University.
Three former Minnesota Twins dot the roster for the Nationals, while the Astros have a former Twins pitcher on the bullpen staff.
Think meatballs
We know a lot of folks are waking with one thing on their minds this Saturday morning.
Yes, you guessed it, meatballs.
The 33rd annual Meatball Dinner is being served up over at Our Redeemers Church until 6:30 p.m. this Saturday evening (Oct. 26).
If we remember right some 6,000 meatballs are prepared for this feast.
That’s a lot of meatballs.
You can call the church at (701) 572-3724 for pick-up or delivery service.
Enjoy!
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.