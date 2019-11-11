Giving and helping others is the true spirit of the holidays.
Marilyn McGinley and the other volunteers at the gift shop at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston are here to help your yuletide spirit.
There are lots of volunteer positions available and not just in the gift shop. They need go-getters that will help organize fundraisers, empathetic people to greet people going through tough times in the waiting room.
Are you a good cook? Nutrition services might be just the volunteer position for you serving up comfort for those who hope to be home again soon. Can you give good directions and know your way around a map? Maybe consider being a Directional Assistant or working at one of the information desks and help families find their loved ones quickly.
Patients and their families can always use a smiling face and a kind word from someone who cares, and the holiday season is the perfect time to start giving back to the community. If you want to talk to someone about the volunteer opportunities, contact Marilyn McGinley at 701-774-7445 or marilynmcginley@catholichealth.net.