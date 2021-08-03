August 3, 2021 — On this date in 1881, Valley City was incorporated as a village. It had four other names before getting its final version. It was called Second Crossing of the Sheyenne when the Northern Pacific Railroad founded it in 1872. Probably because that was a bit wordy, it was soon renamed Fifth Siding and then renamed again within the year. That name? Wahpeton.
For some reason, the hamlet was renamed again two years later, this time Worthington. But, that didn’t work, either; there was too much confusion with the town of Worthington, MN.
Joel Weiser, who later became mayor and state legislator, then suggested a name that made sense – Valley City – to reflect its location in the Sheyenne River Valley; the name stuck and became official on May 10, 1878.
At that point, the population of the village was right around 30, and the building count included twelve houses, a small store and a saloon. A newspaper business also started about that time. It was called the Northern Pacific Times, but later became the Valley City Times-Record, which is still in publication today.
During the next four years, the population of Valley City exploded, reaching almost 2,000 by 1883, when it left its village status behind and incorporated as a city.
A fledgling congregation of Episcopalians was growing in the valley as well. The first services began informally in 1878, but two years later, when Reverend Herbert Root came to town to open a bank, he and his wife donated money and land to build an official church building. The parishioners donated additional money, and by the following year, a building made of native fieldstone was going up. The congregation held their first service there on Christmas Eve, 1883.
