Two efforts to collect gifts for young people in need — one old and one recently restarted — are happening in Williston now.
Both are through the Salvation Army.
For more than 25 years, American State Bank & Trust Company in Williston has been collecting Christmas gifts for its “Fill A Forgotten Stocking” drive in conjunction with the Salvation Army.
Unwrapped gifts for those ages 13-18 years old are accepted at the Main Office at 223 Main Street through Dec. 13. The Salvation Army will then wrap and distribute the gifts to area teens in need this Christmas.
“It’s been called the Forgotten Stocking all these years because while there are excellent gift collection drives for infants and younger children, senior citizens and veterans, teenagers can sometimes be somewhat left off the gift drive lists,” said Assistant Vice President and Marketing Office Debbie Richter, “So American State Bank is happy to collect gifts that will make a teenager's Christmas a little brighter.”
Along with unwrapped gifts, gift cards are accepted, as well as cash—which is given to Salvation Army officials to use for gift shopping to fill in where some gifts might be lacking. There are some school groups, church youth groups and other organizations that pool funds and shop for gifts for the Forgotten Stocking, Richter added.
Gift suggestions include: earbuds, hoodies, graphic tees, books, board games, computer games, wireless speakers, sports equipment, phone accessories, floor pillows, beanies, nail art kits, desk organizers and music, gaming or movie gift cards.
In addition, the Angel Tree Program has returned to Williams County. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program provides new clothing and toys for children of families in need.
Found in local malls, companies and churches, Angel Trees are decorated with numbered paper angel tags with the first name, age and gender of a child in need of gifts.
Contributors remove one or more tags from the tree and purchase appropriate gifts for the child or children described on the tags. The gifts plus their tags can be left at Walmart, the Salvation Army's location at 15 Main St. or the business who is hosting an Angel Tree.
Once a child has been registered as an “Angel,” The Salvation Army makes a promise to provide Christmas for that child. This promise includes a variety of gifts and clothing items for each child. In order to accomplish this, The Salvation Army depends on the generosity of individual donors, corporations and organizations.
“I love the Angel Tree program; it is so much fun to pick out toys for someone else," Lt. Rachel Irvine of the Williston Salvation Army said. "Almost like you can return to your childhood for just a few moments.”