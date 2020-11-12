November 12, 2020 — On this date in 1929, it was announced John K. Kennelly, head of the North Dakota American Legion, was adopted by members of the Standing Rock Reservation. Kennelly received the name Tasunkeduta, or Red Horse, and was given his namesake’s bonnet and beaded cloak during ceremonies in Cannon Ball.
Meanwhile, Christopher J. Martineson, Bismarck chief of police, was adopted by Yankon Sioux at Ft. Yates. His adopted name was Wambli Watakpe, or Charging Eagle. Martineson was the seventh white person adopted by the tribe.
