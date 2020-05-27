May 27, 2020 — On this date in 1931, an F3 tornado collided with the Great Northern Railway’s passenger train, The Empire Builder, east of Fargo.
It was late in the afternoon; severe thunderstorms raged through Clay County, Minnesota. Suddenly the clouds twisted and spun into a tornado that rushed northeastward. The Empire Builder, eastbound and just outside of Moorhead was traveling nearly 60 miles an hour when the tornado hit the train at a right angle. The force lifted five of the 70-ton passenger cars from the rails; another car was thrown 80 feet from the tracks; the remaining coaches were derailed. Only the 136-ton locomotive and a 94-ton tender remained on the track.
A rescue train quickly transported the passengers to Fargo for medical treatment. Of the 117 passengers, 57 were injured and one killed.
