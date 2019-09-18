Area residents are in for a real treat come Sunday (Sept. 22).
You are invited to spend some time from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT at the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center.
The good folks at the M-YCIC have lined up a special treat as a number of Cowboy Poets from around the area will “charm you with their music and tales of the American West.”
Among the lineup of six poets is hometown favorite DW Grothe.
Grothe will offer his well-versed poetry, along with a number of his favorite songs.
We can tell you one thing, Grothe knows the way of the working cowboy first-hand.
Bill Lowman, well known on the poet circuit, leads the field of other poets including the likes of Jarle Kvale, Bob Peterman, Jonathan Oberman and Brent Boight.
Should you have any questions about this event you can call (701) 572-9034 and ask for Joseph Garcia or Debbie Crossland.
This is but one of many program offerings staged at the M-YCIC throughout the year.
If you are new to the area we encourage you to pay a visit.
The center is operated by the State Historical Society of North Dakota, offering, “History for Everyone.”
QVALE IS OUT
Former Coyote football standout Brent Qvale finds himself on the sidelines due to a knee injury he suffered in training camp earlier this month.
Qvale was poised to make a bid for a starting role on the offensive line of the New York Jets of the National Football League.
Qvale tells us, “the injury is called a tibial plateau fracture and a sprained MCL.”
He went on to say, “so a broken bone in the lower part of my knee. Time frame is typically 3-4 months to heal and rehab so hope to be back later in the season.”
There you have it in his own words.
JETS LOSE QB
The Jets had hoped to improve this season with the veterans, to go along with a number of additions to the squad.
However, they have been hit hard with additional sickness and injuries.
Starting quarterback Sam Darnold is sidelined with mononucleosis and is predicted to be back in week five.
That healing may have to speed up as on Monday night the Jets lost No. 2 quarterback Trevor Siemian was lost for the season with ligaments torn in his left ankle.
The Jets also lost the Prime Time game by a 23-3 against the Cleveland Browns.
Now the Jets job goes to No. 3 signal caller Luke Falk, as the Jets at 0-2, seek a win.
CHARITY BALL
“Magic in the Moonlight” is the theme for the 2019 CHI Charity Ball being staged on Sept. 27 at The Well on the campus of Williston State College.
Hosted by the CHI St. Alexius Health Foundation, the event runs from 5-11 p.m.
Officials tell us this proves to be the annual formal fundraising event for the foundation.
This also proves to be an instrumental source of funding for CHI St. Alexius Health Williston’s programs and projects.
That means an event of this nature is a very important evening.
You see, proceeds from last year led to the purchase of a portable digital x-ray machine and a new lab analyzer.
Plans call for proceeds from this outing to go toward ongoing efforts to fully upgrade to digital radiography.
SEE SEAN BOTT
While the evening has a serious tone when it comes to funds, those on hand will still have a lot of fun.
Fun this year includes cocktails, dinner and guest mentalist Sean Bott.
Bott, a comedic mind-reader promises to leave guests with “an unforgettable experience.”
Along with everything else there will be a silent and live auction, with a number of key items up for bid.
We should also tell you live music will be provided by the band Judd Hoos, to round out the evening.
As of last report sponsorship and tickets were still available.
But it would be best for you to call (701) 774-7404 to find out if you are able to join in the fun evening.
DO THE TWIST
We can tell you Sept. 19, 1960 proved to be a day in history when Chubby Checker had a Number One record with his hit song The Twist.
Several years back, while in Atlantic City to cover the initial crowning of WBA world champion Virgil Hill, we had the pleasure of shaking hands with Checker.
The man himself was ringside, enjoying the twisting action inside the boxing ring.
Ahoy Mate, as we also learned Sept. 19 is recognized as Talk Like a Pirate Day.
But the neat part about today is the fact the time at 9:19.19 of 09/19/19 means 9 could just be your lucky number.
You might want to remember what you were doing this morning and again later tonight, saving that info for a future trivia question.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.