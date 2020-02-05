Daughters often look to their mothers for womanly wisdom and as a role model in years to come. Williston Parks and Recreation wants to help mothers, grandmothers, parental guardians and their daughters connect this Saturday, Feb. 8, with a special mother-daughter day at the Keel Boat at Spring Lake Park. From 9 to 11:30 a.m., there will be fun and games for young ladies ages 4-12 and their motherly mentor. Tickets are $30 for two at willistonparks.com or by calling (701)572-9272 so come down for a fun bonding experience.
The 39th Annual American Petroleum Institute Chili Cook Off is, of course, this Saturday at the Grand Williston Hotel and Conference Center from 3 to 11 p.m. Admission is $10 and it’s for adults 21 and over. There will be live music and proceeds go to local organizations.
Gentlemen have their own man’s night at the Life Church. The Men’s Wild Game Feed is this Friday. Doors open at 5:30 pm to a wild game dinner, music, games and prizes and an appearance by Sam Ellyson. Tickets are $10 at the door so come join your brethren in a wholesome good time.