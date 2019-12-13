A shorter time between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year has translated into less time for the Salvation Army to collect money in its iconic red kettles.
As of Friday, the Salvation Army in Williston was 44 percent of the way to its goal of raising $70,000, according to Salvation Army officer Lt. Rachel Irvine.
The shorter time period makes it more difficult to raise enough money to support those in need.
“Unfortunately, we have a shorter giving season this year, which may be difficult to make up for financially,” said Lt. Joseph Irvine “We certainly want to meet our fundraising goal to ensure thousands of families have the help and support they need this winter. This is a reminder that if you see a red kettle, please consider making a donation.”
Here are a few things to know about the campaign.
Small amounts of money can go a long way
According to the Salvation Army, a donation of $10 buys three hot meals and hygiene supplies for one person, $20 buys a new coat for a child or buys a day’s worth of food for a family of four, and $150 feeds a four-person family for a week.
There are multiple ways to give
In addition to the physical red kettles, where you can drop bills and change, you can also pay electronically. All the kettles in Williston can be scanned using Apple Pay or Google Pay. There is also the opportunity to give online at https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/Williston/
Businesses can also get involved
In addition to donations, businesses can also sponsor kettles through the kettle match program. Sponsoring businesses agree to match the amount given starting at $250. Businesses can also gather employees to ring the bell at a kettle on one day or more.
There are kettles available at multiple locations throughout Williston. The locations are Wal-Mart, Cashwise, Albertson’s, Home of Economy, Sportsman’s Warehouse, JC Penny’s, Tractor Supply.
For more information about the kettle match program, contact Lt. Joseph Irvine at 701-572-2921 or Joseph.Irvine@usc.salvationarmy.org
For bell ringing volunteer opportunities contact Lt. Rachel Irvine at 701-572-2921 or Rachel.Irvine@usc.salvationarmy.org or visit www.registertoring.com.