1 Put on your dancing shoes and fill up the gas tank because the Medicine Lake Fire Hall is hosting The Shake, Rattle and Roll Dueling Pianos. Friday, Nov. 15, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., you can sing along with classic songs that everyone knows and dance the night away. Medicine Lake is located 25 miles north of Culbertson on Highway 16.
2 Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky is considered to be one of the greatest composers of the romantic period. In 1892, famous royal ballet choreographers Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov created the ballet we know today as the Nutcracker to Tchaikovsky’s music. A sample of this rich, historical, real-life fairytale will be available to the citizens of Williston this weekend. With 3 showings — Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 1 and 5 p.m., the Prizm Dance Company will present a shortened version of the ballet performed by Gisele Bethea and Filipe Aragão. This shortened version is for the whole family to be entertained by so bring the kids to Bakken Elementary to soak up a little bit of musical culture and history.
3 Want to decorate a little for Thanksgiving this year? The Sixth annual Fall Round Up Vendor and Crafts Show at The Grand Williston Hotel and Conference Center might be just the place to find your new favourite holiday looks. Entry is free so check it out with the family and friends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
4 If your tastes for the holidays are more traditional in nature, The Vintage Squirrel is hosting the Holiday Vintage Market at the Old Armory on First Avenue East Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This market will have vintage vendors dealing in decor, gifts and small furniture. General admission is $5 and free for kids 12 and under.
5 If you feel like some country music and dance, Step to the Music is holding a Saturday Night Dance at Legacy at Central Place on First Avenue West on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. Rick and Julie Ingraham will be teaching country two-step and jitterbug for the first hour then they will open up the dance floor to all kinds of country dance. Admission is $10 cash at the door and partners are not required to learn the two-step and jitterbug so gussy up and head down this weekend.