September 7, 2021 — In 1904, the Fargo Forum publicized a domestic row that had escalated over the course of September and began to affect the greater Fargo area.
The trouble existed between Mr. John Schultz and his wife, and began earlier in the year. Apparently, Mr. Schultz first made news by accusing his wife of numerous infidelities; chief among these was that she was “too friendly with other men.” When Mr. Schultz saw his wife with a stranger on the Fourth of July, he began moving his property from their home in Fargo. Hoping to distance himself from his wife, Mr. Schultz put a river between the two and moved to Moorhead.
Come September, the Forum reported that the fighting “promise[d] to make the war in the Far East look like a slight misunderstanding.” One of the couple’s fourteen children, a daughter by the name of Anne, reported to the Forum hoping to clear up some of the recent disputes. As for the numerous domestic disturbances reportedly coming from the home of Mrs. Schultz, Anne reported that her father often showed up during dinner and hoped to join the family. Soon thereafter, he would commence to “break up the furniture.”
Mr. Schultz had been arrested numerous times by the Fargo police in the preceding months for disturbing the peace. Additionally, it became known to Mrs. Schultz that her husband, who it should be remembered had accused her of being too friendly with the male sex, had been living with another woman in Moorhead. Upon hearing this, Mrs. Schultz decided to file for divorce. Among the reasons for separation, Mrs. Schultz wrote that her husband passed by her home several times a day “making faces” at her. Also, “he taught all of [her sons] to use intoxicating liquors.” Daughter Anne reported, “he is a distributor of disturbance and distress...and it will be a happy day when he gets a divorce. I would like to give him a licking.”
