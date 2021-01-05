January 5, 2021 — On January 6, 1919, Thorstein H.H. Thoresen took over the Dunn County state’s attorney post and began a career of service to the citizens of Dunn County and North Dakota. A man of high principles and morality, Thoresen was a statesman and politician. He was also a fine orator, becoming a colorful figure in North Dakota politics.
Born in December 1885 in Norway, Thoresen immigrated to Minnesota with his parents and attended St. Olaf Academy at Northfield, graduating in 1909. In 1910, he moved to Dunn County, North Dakota, bought a quarter section, farmed and taught school near Dunn Center.
Thoresen entered the University of North Dakota Law School in the fall of 1911, finally graduating in 1916. While in Grand Forks, he married Inga Mendine Vigen in 1912 and, in between stints at UND, helped on his brother’s farm near Dalton.
Thoresen eventually established his home and law office in Dunn Center, where he became active in social and community life. He was also interested in politics, especially the Nonpartisan League.
He was elected treasurer of the Dunn County Bar Association in 1917 and, in 1918, became a candidate for county state’s attorney. Thoreson took office on January 6, 1919.
One of Thoreson’s first acts was to uphold prohibition. He also dealt with gambling, trespassing, illegal cohabitation, farm foreclosures and school attendance and filed suits against the railroad.
Thoresen was a community leader, serving on his church’s board of trustees, the Dunn County Appeal Board, the National Guard and trombonist in the area bands. He was also on the school board and was the county health officer. His law practice provided legal assistance and counseling to local businesses and individuals.
After two terms as Dunn County state’s attorney, Thoresen moved to state politics. His first statewide campaign was for attorney general on the NPL ticket in 1924. Though defeated, Governor Arthur Sorlie appointed him as tax commissioner.
In four years as tax commissioner, Thoresen gained tremendous statewide support and recognition so he decided to run for governor. He lost the June 1928 primary to George Shafer.
Thoresen was appointed to a six-year term as state tax commissioner in 1927. However, when Governor Sorlie died in August 1928, Thoresen decided that the new governor, George Schafer, should be able to appoint his own tax commissioner. Thoresen resigned in 1929 and opened a law office in Bismarck, moving it to Grand Forks in late 1930.
He continued his political involvement while in Grand Forks and, in 1932, William Langer defeated Thoresen for the NPL endorsement for governor. When Langer was convicted of conspiracy to violate federal election laws in June 1934, Thoresen supported Thomas Moodie’s gubernatorial run against Lydia Langer.
Moodie’s victory was short-lived, and Lt. Gov. Walter Welford became the fourth governor of North Dakota in seven months.
Thoresen spent two years in Minnesota and then returned to North Dakota and continued to serve its citizens in both elected and appointed positions until his death on April 16, 1956, ending over 40 years in North Dakota politics.
