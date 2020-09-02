September 2, 2020 — The Grand Forks Herald warned today in 1913 that man had better be careful what he wore today to avoid violating an unwritten North Dakota law, and, “making a ‘faux pas’ of the worst kind.” Today marked the first day of the year during which a straw hat should not be worn again until June 1.
Though the Herald opposed the short straw hat season, it cautioned against donning one today: “Of course you can wear yours if you want to,” wrote the Herald, “just as a man can come home at 3 a.m., or bring a friend home to dinner without phoning his wife, or win a game of kelly pool and then put up his cue. [But] if the wind comes sweeping down the street today and blows your hat off...remember the date and bring forth your plaid cap or low-crowned derby, without trying to defy precedent any longer.”
“Dakota Datebook” is a radio series from Prairie Public in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from the North Dakota Humanities Council. See all the Dakota Datebooks at prairiepublic.org, subscribe to the “Dakota Datebook” podcast, or buy the Dakota Datebook book at shopprairiepublic.org.