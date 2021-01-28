January 28, 2021 — A photograph in the Institute for Regional Studies’ collection shows a snow-covered buffalo bull. It has a heavy rope around its horns and it’s standing in front of 19 winter-clad men and boys — all posing for the camera. The photo is inscribed, “Last buffalo killed in North Dakota, January 1907: Casselton, North Dakota.”
Apparently, after the photo-op and the killing, a Mr. Lynch thought President Theodore Roosevelt should have a copy.
On this date in 1907, Roosevelt wrote a reply, “My dear Mr. Lynch: I thank you for your gift, and appreciate it. And yet I am really sorry that you had to kill that buffalo bull. I am surprised that there should have been no market for him in the different parks and museums of this country…”
