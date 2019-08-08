While thoughts of fall and back-to-school may be rumbling through your heads, we ask you to relax and enjoy yet another grand event.
We speak of the 13th annual North Dakota Chokecherry Festival being staged, right here, in the heart of Williston.
The two-day event begins Friday, Aug. 9, and runs through Saturday afternoon in Harmon Park.
While activities are scattered throughout Harmon Park, the Virgil Syverson Performance Center stands tall in the center, playing host to a wide variety of talent.
In looking back, this event began following the successful move by young students from Williston, who were dubbed as the Chokecherry Kids.
Along with their teacher Nancy Selby, the students worked with the North Dakota Legislature to declare the chokecherry as the official state fruit.
Local legislators played a key role in steering the students in the right direction, leading to the final designation.
Then, with the pen of then Gov. John Hoeven, the event was born.
You see, Nancy called and asked for some direction in getting a festival off the ground.
We teamed with Rex McCaughtry, along with the Chokecherry Kids, parents and numerous volunteers, and the event was off and running.
Today the event is thriving, adding a number of additions to enhance the festival.
This comes thanks to the solid support of the Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau, a group that has been on board from the start.
The CVB, along with continued strong support of sponsors and volunteers, makes the event possible.
THREE STANDARDS
In checking over the schedule we see where at least three of the initial events continue to this day.
Beginning at 4 p.m. this afternoon the good folks at Nemont will be offering the 1,000 Burger Feed, free while supplies last.
Sandwiched in between you can listen to the talented Peterson family on the stage of the VSPC.
To top that burger off, why not enjoy some free ice cream with chokecherry syrup, beginning at 4:30 p.m., courtesy of American State Bank & Trust, while supplies last.
The other major free event is the pancake feed, beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.
The pancakes are served up with chokecherry syrup, courtesy of local Lions and Caffeinated, also while supplies last.
Mercy Medical Center was the initial provider of the free breakfast.
IN BACKING UP
We should take you back to the first event to kick off the festival this year is a performance of the XPOGO stunt team at Ryan Motors.
This is slated from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., still giving you plenty of time to work your way to Harmon Park.
Following the ice cream treat you can settle back and at 5:30 p.m. enjoy the Jensen Sisters, taking over the stage at the VSPC, followed at 7 p.m. by another musical group, Brianna & The Outsiders.
Hey, there's even a family movie, Coco, being offered in the park beginning at 10 p.m.
From all this you can see where Friday alone offers you a day of family fun, thanks to the great sponsors.
TWO FULL DAYS
We should also tell you that both days will feature a number of demonstrations and competition event with the Ultimate Air Dogs back in town.
Demonstrations by Bear Hollow Wood Carvers will also be taking place.
You will have a chance to get your hands on some of the creations with a silent auction of their works being held.
Another great event to watch for is a performance of the XPOGO stunt team, this time within Harmon Park.
Plans also call for a number of vendors, along with the Chokecherry Store, to be on hand once again.
After all, you will want to get your hands on some chokecherry products.
FULL SATURDAY
Yous should definitely make plans to be on hand both days as you enjoy the free pancakes, beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, local favorite Brian Salveson will be entertaining on the VSPC stage.
Brian has been associated with this event from the beginning and shares his music at numerous events throughout the year.
Those who are interested in a competitive run can do so, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Offered will be a Chokecherry 5K and a 1-mile Fun Run.
Back on stage the DMJ Band takes over at 9 a.m., followed at 9:30 a.m. by lining up for the Chokecherry Stroll.
The stroll begins at 10 a.m., offering youth to take part and win some prizes at the same time.
THINGS HAPPENING
That 10 a.m. hour signals the beginning of the vendors and Chokecherry Store opening, while the competitive bean bag league begins on 11th Street, just south of the park.
Plans call for the family bean bag league to begin at 11 a.m.
The festival car and bike show will also begin and run through 2 p.m., with you voting for favorites.
Throughout the day a free area for kids, known as the Chokecherry Pit, will feature face painting, games and inflatables, up until 6 p.m.
Hey, don't forget, at noon the 6th annual Pit Spitting contest will be open to all ages.
This all takes place in the tennis court area.
BACK AT THE VSPC
Following a welcome the stage at the VSPC will be turned over at 11 a.m. to a musical group Gettin' Out of Dodge.
The afternoon offers plenty of entertainment while at 1:30 p.m. the Jensen Sisters are featured.
From 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Jessie Veeder of Watford City will entertain the crowd as the 13th annual event winds down.
Veeder offers a variety of down home music that you will enjoy.
Our best advice is come early and stay late as the schedule is loaded with wholesome family entertainment.
FESTIVAL ROYALTY
No festival is complete without royalty.
Sailyr Bothe is the reigning Chokecherry Princess, while Tenlee Cancade carries the crown as the Chokecherry Outstanding Teen.
Brinlee Cancade rounds out the royalty, also serving as a Chokecherry Princess.
Having these young ladies as a part of the festival only adds to the fun.
It's hard to imagine how an event like this is pulled together.
We can tell you first-hand it takes a lot of planning, coordination and support of the entire community.
We seize this opportunity to commend Nancy Selby and her Chokecherry Kids for making this a reality.
Enjoy!
JOIN DOWNTOWNERS
We should also tell you the North Dakota Downtown Conference is being planned for Aug. 28 in Williston.
The Williston Downtowners Association will be hosting the conference at the Old Armory.
An event of this nature allows for individuals from across the state a chance to share success stories.
To learn more about the event you can call (701) 580-9343.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.