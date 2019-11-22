With Thanksgiving fast approaching we can tell you the 25th annual Williston Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Lights Parade begins at 6 p.m. on Nov. 29 and runs through downtown Williston, leading to Harmon Park.
The 25th festivity will be following the theme of “Silver Bells.”
Officials indicate the parade will travel on Main Street, beginning at the Second Street East intersection, en route to the Harmon Park.
A number of local firms, oil companies and others have registered to be a part of a lineup that shows a good number of entries.
We recall the initial parade, as a matter of fact, we rode in the back of the Herald delivery van.
Over the years the lighted parade has continued to grow from a handful of entries, while now making this is a special event that everyone looks forward to.
Once the parade ends the anticipation switches to Harmon Park where the white lights will be turned on by Williston Parks & Recreation District officials, signifying the Christmas season is upon us.
The community is invited to walk through the park to view the lights at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Over the years the good folks over at the James Memorial Art Center have hosted a number of fun activities, indoors away from the outdoor chill.
With this being the 25th time for this event, that alone is something to stand on.
We send out a Scope Salute to everyone who lends a hand making events of this nature come together.
WHS DRAMA CLUB
Here’s something for you to get excited about.
The Williston High School Drama Club is presenting Mary Poppins on stage at the new high school theater.
The show opened on Thursday (Nov. 21) and by the time you read this at least two of the four scheduled performances have been recorded.
But, you’re still in luck as the group is slated for 2 p.m. matinee performances on Saturday (Nov. 23) and again Sunday (Nov. 24).
Here’s your opportunity to get out and support these students with your applause.
We send out a Scope Salute to everyone involved with the drama group.
QVALE HEALING
According to our latest report from New York former Williston Coyote and Nebraska Cornhusker Brent Qvale is on the mend.
Qvale, an offensive lineman with the New York Jets of the National Football League, he has been out of action for the first-half of the season due to injury.
He replied, “hey, my broken leg is healing up nicely. I am still hoping to get back for the end of the season.”
We learned Qvale was in the process of passing all the tests from the Jets trainers and doctors.
Once that is complete he must then wait for management to decide to activate him or not.
Meanwhile, his big brother Brian is playing professional basketball in Japan this season.
We have been working on an update and should have word from the big man real soon.
JORE CONCERT
We have received world that Phil & C’Dale Jore are back again with an uplifting inspirational Country Gospel Concert sharing the love of Jesus over at Faith United Methodist Church as a part of the Thanksgiving GIFT meal.
They are slated to perform from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 23).
The concert is free, the meal is free, the fellowship is free.
Now how can you beat an offer like that?
If you are needing further information on the Jore performances you can text or call Jore Haus of Musik (701) 770-6605.
ACOUSTIC MUSIC
You should know the James Memorial Art Center will be hosting “An Acoustic Christmas” beginning at 7 p.m. on Dec. 13.
This will be a unique gathering of local musicians and you don’t want to miss it.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door.
Proceeds raised will go for the benefit of keeping the programs alive at the JMAC.
Should you have any questions you can call (701) 774-3601.
HAPPY THANKSGIVING
With the big day around the corner we seize this opportunity to send out a Happy Thanksgiving greeting to all of the loyal Williston Herald subscribers.
This is the fast-paced time of the year and we know everyone is in a rush.
On this one day it is best to put that all aside and relax, enjoy the food, and just maybe, a little football.
Enjoy!