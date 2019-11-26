With the Christmas season closing in, that means the folks involved with the 6th Annual Christmas Closet are already a few days into the donations drive.
“Can you believe it’s been that long? noted Ashley Weisz, co-founder of the Christmas Closet.
Ashley told us, “we started this annual event with the hope that we could help brighten the holidays for those who may be going through some hard times.
The generosity of the Williston area has impacted, by our estimations, around 3,000 people since 2014.”
That left Ashley to say, “it’s nothing short of amazing.”
She tells us this year the two Christmas Closet events will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, (Dec.) 5 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday (Dec. 7).
As in years past, Christmas Closet will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, “which has so generously been our home since the beginning,” according to Ashley.
But before we go any further we asked Ashley to explain the idea behind Christmas Closet and what is involved.
In own words
Ashley began by saying, our first year was 2014.
My mom, Karen Weisz, and I were heading for Minot in November of that year to get a head start on Christmas shopping.
I was explaining a Facebook post that I had seen to her in which a mom said that, to avoid clutter, for every new toy her kids got for Christmas, she had them pick an older toy to donate.
We started to wonder if we could create an event along those same lines, and by the time we reached Minot, we had the rough sketch of the Christmas Closet ready.
Seek donations
That has led to now, as around Thanksgiving each year, those involved create event pages on Facebook and begin requesting donations from the Williston area.
What began as an event geared toward children quickly covered all ages and types of items: clothes from infant to adult, outerwear, Christmas decorations, household items, books, movies, and more.
“We take donations for about 7-10 days, though this year our donation timeline is slightly extended because of the late date of Thanksgiving, said Ashley.
For the public
She continued, “we then hold two events for the public to come browse through the donations and select the items they need, whether for Christmas gifts or their own need/use.”
While the two days are called shopping events, the truth is that all items are free.”
She went on to say, “we began taking donations on Nov. 20, and we will be accepting donations through Monday (Dec. 2).
On weekdays, donations are accepted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until noon.
Gently used items
“We only ask that donated items be clean and gently used,” said Ashley.
You should also know, “with the timing of Thanksgiving, we are adjusting the days we can accept donations.”
Make note that no donations will be accepted on Thursday or Friday, so that volunteers can enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with their families.
In addition, no donations will be taken on Saturday, out of respect for a funeral being held at the church.
Event has grown
This event has grown into such an amazing experience for those involved.
“Each year we’re stunned by the kindness and generosity of Williston area residents,” added Ashley.
“They turn out in droves to donate everything from clothes to books, from toys to outerwear, from home decor to Christmas items.”
Donations then become the very items which make this season brighter for so many families and individuals in the Williston area.
You are reminded, as always, all items at the Christmas Closet are free of charge. However, a free will donation is accepted, but not at all expected, if a person would like to give.
Younger clothes
“We did notice last year that there was a decrease in children’s clothes that were donated,” said Ashley.
While anyone and everyone is most welcome to donate to and attend the Christmas Closet, it was initially created with the goal of requesting items for children
Now, “we would love to see a surge in children’s donations: clothes, shoes, coats, winter gear, toys, and more.”
Also, any who are interested can go on Facebook and search Williston Christmas Closet 2019.
There are two event pages that are constantly updated with information, tips, and pictures.
We send out a Scope Salute to Ashley and her mother Karen for taking the initiative to get Christmas Closet off the ground and continue to keep the effort alive, for the good of others. We also encourage those in need, to take advantage of this generous offer.
First Lutheran
Jeanne Olson tells us, “it’s that time of the year once again.”
On that note we can remind you the annual First Lutheran Church Bake Sale is set for Dec. 14.
It might be a tad early, but this date will creep up on us quickly.
The sale will once again be held beginning at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at First Lutheran Church.
Pie and Coffee and Rommegrot will be available starting at 1 p.m.
But, as we’ve told you before, stand back, as the real fun begins at First Lutheran when the bell rings at 2 p.m. and the sale of goodies begins.
WSC holiday music
Dr. Kyle Norris wants to let you know the holiday music season is back and as always it is a busy one for the Williston State College Music Program.
You will be excited to learn that on Friday (Nov. 29), the Williston State Community Orchestra (WSCO) strings will play at the James Memorial Art Center.
This will take place in conjunction with the Warm Up festivities after the annual Holiday Lights Parade and Light Up of Harmon Park.
Music is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday.
WSC has participated in this event dating back to 2013.
The WSCO is an ensemble that includes WSC students, area music educators, and community musicians joining voices.
Also at Bethel
The WSCO will also perform at Bethel Lutheran Home at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 8) as part of the annual Crusade for Strings hosted by Williston’s local music club, Thursday Musical.
“Thursday Musical collects donations at this event and uses those funds to send area string students to International Music Camp during the summer,” explained Dr. Norris, WSC Associate Professor of Music.
The camp is located between the U.S. and Canada in the International Peace Gardens.
Holiday concert
Come Dec. 11, the WSC Choir will host its Winter Concert at 7 p.m. in Stevens Hall room 216.
This event is free and open to all ages and will feature traditional and seasonal choral literature. Then on Dec. 15, WSC will host its 7th annual Holiday Concert at 2:30 p.m. in the Skadeland Gym.
Dr. Norris introduced the Holiday Concert tradition in 2013.
The concert is also free and open to all ages.
Donations benefiting the WSC Music Department will be accepted at the door.
Football action
Fans throughout the Upper Midwest are in for a real treat as the Minnesota Gophers host the Wisconsin Badgers with ESPN Game Day coming to Minneapolis.
The play is on Saturday and it will be a battle for the ax, held by the Gophers, along with a division title and a chance to meet Ohio State for the Big Ten title.
With all the snow predicted in that part of the country who knows what the outcome will be. Mother Nature is also causing a lot of travel problems for folks who want to travel home for Thanksgiving.
Meanwhile, the North Dakota State University Bison sit idle as they await an opponent after being tabbed as the No. 1 seed.
Sure would be nice to see the Thundering Herd grab another championship, as long as the slate is clear to this point.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.