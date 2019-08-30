Hey folks, no doubt many of you have been waiting for the 14th annual Bedding Fair sponsored by the CHI St. Alexius Hospital Auxiliary to roll around once again.
Well, we can tell you this event is slated to take place Tuesday through Thursday (Sept. 3-5) in the Liston Room at CHI St. Alexius.
Plans call for the doors to be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, with hours to run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Officials tell us something new this year will be Glow in the Dark children's blankets, Therapeutic weighted blankets, Sherpa quilt sets and new sheet colors.
Those items alone should stimulate your interest.
Proceeds from this year's event will go toward the purchase of a Zoom cart.
This cart enables for easier transfer of patients.
STRONG SUPPORT
The event is just another of the local Auxiliary projects, working to provide funds and volunteers to the hospital to enhance patient care.
You should know the Auxiliary began in the 50's and has donated money ever since.
The Bedding Fair itself has provided more than $40,000 for hospital needs over the past 13 years.
So you can see your participation is most helpful once again.
Visa, Master Card and Discover cards, along with cash, are accepted for payment.
Don't forget, the doors open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and this is one event you don't want to miss out on.
SCHMIDT MEMORIAL
Plans are being finalized for the 14th annual Darrell Schmidt Memorial Golf Tournament, with the tee action slated for Sept. 7 at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Williston.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. the day of the tournament in the clubhouse, followed by play at 9 a.m.
This event, sponsored by the Opportunity Foundation, pays tribute to the memory of Schmidt.
Schmidt was a founding board member of the foundation, along with being an enthusiastic participant and supporter of the golf outing.
The outing was originally started with the intent of raising funds to provide transportation for people with disabilities who have limited incomes.
With the ongoing support and money that has been raised, Opportunity Foundation has been able to expand its financial assistance to provide funding to help people with unexpected household and medical expenses as well as transportation expenses that are not covered by other entities.
SCRAMBLE FORMAT
Plans call for a four-person scramble, using two flights.
Your entry fee includes a golf cart along with lunch provided on the course.
This year participants will be after the Hole-In-One prize, a Polaris 4x4, from Arnie's Motorcycle Sales in Williston.
A putting contest will be held once again this year, with a cash prize being offered, as well as a cash prize to be drawn for one lucky person.
We learned a number of other hole prizes will be given out.
This tourney proves to be one of the last, as summer slips away.
Here's your opportunity to have fun and help those who really need it.
CHECK FOR ENTRY
While we can't tell you if the field is full or not at this time, you can dial (701) 774-8593 for complete details.
As with golf events, there always is a change or two at the last minute.
At the same time, should you have items to donate to the event you can also call and they will be happy to pick them up.
If unable to participate and still willing to make a cash donation the folks at Opportunity Foundation would be happy to hear from you.
This is a group that does great work throughout the area and deserves your support.
Fore!.
COLLEGE FOR SENIORS
Here's another fun event that has been taking place in Williston for a very long time.
We speak of the Bethel Lutheran Foundation's 25th annual College for Seniors.
Plans calls for the seniors to be enrolled from Sept. 11-13.
Following this year's theme "Life's a Journey, Enjoy the Ride," participants are in for real treat.
With this being the 25th annual event, officials are working hard to bring interesting speakers, providing good food, along with a little exercise and a lot of social interaction.
Lisa Patton and Tamara Rooks will be speaking on behalf of the Mondak Animal Rescue.
Laurel Forsberg will be on hand, providing information on Planning Your Will.
Tom Schrader, long-time KXMD weather man, will be speaking on Sept. 11.
City officials will be called upon to provide a Williston Update on Sept. 13.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Meadowlark, a group made up of Richard Halvorson and Signe Verhasselt.
BACK TO COLLEGE
Here's an opportunity to fill a void and join in the fun.
Each day will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a continental breakfast, followed at 10 a.m. by an Ecumenical Chapel.
A noon meal will be served and the class will dismiss at 2 p.m.
This sounds like a great opportunity for all seniors to be a part of.
Kurt Stoner, director of the Bethel Foundation said, "we welcome you to come participate in this year's College for Seniors and meet new friends."
You can call the foundation office at (701) 572-0223 to register.
GOSPEL IN PARK
We want to call your attention to a special event slated for Sept. 8 (Sunday) at the Virgil Syverson Performance Center in the center of Harmon Park.
This day, from 2-6 p.m., you can bring your lawn chairs and sit back to enjoy Gospel in The Park.
It's great to see this type of outdoor event being featured at the VSPC.
Jeff Nelson and Brian Salveson are working to pull this event together.
A number of local artists will be featured throughout the day, while Nelson and Salveson might even take to the microphone.
An Open Mic program is slated to be held from 5-6 p.m.
This will allow for all singers to share their talent with the community.
Plans also call for food vendors to be in the park.
CHARITY BALL
We want to alert you to Sept. 27 as the date to set aside for the upcoming CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Foundation annual Charity Ball.
This event is held from 5-11 p.m. and is staged at The Well, on the campus of Williston State College.
Guests will be involved in a magical evening as the theme for this year's ball is "Magic in the Moonlight."
The ball serves as an event that serves as an instrumental source of funding for local projects.
Proceeds from last year allowed for the purchase of a portable digital x-ray machine and a new lab analyzer.
This year proceeds are being earmarked toward the effort to fully upgrade to digital radiography.
For more details or ticket information you can call (701) 774-7404.
MARVIN BAARSTAD
We were saddened to hear of the passing of long-time Williston resident Marvin Baarstad.
Being a retired land surveyor didn't mean he was going to sit back and rest.
He was long involved with the Boys Scouts of America, while he also proved to be a history buff.
With the celebration of Lewis & Clark, he became especially interested in bringing attention to Cut Bluff.
Cut Bluff turned out to be his passion, as that area always figured in conversation.
Hardees proved to be his morning coffee stop, where he would meet up with friends and engaged in a variety of discussion topics.
We always considered him to be a friend as our paths crossed many times at community events over a period of 30 years.
We send out a Scope Salute to Baarstad, an individual who worked hard to make a difference in our community.
May he Rest in Peace!
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.