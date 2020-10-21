October 21, 2020 — We’ve all heard of swarms of mosquitoes. We’ve heard of swarms of bees. But swarms of ducks?
William Lane, a Burleigh County farmer near Moffit, North Dakota, was at his wit’s end over the wily mallards. “They’re eating me out of house and home,” said Mr. Lane.
The Fargo Forum on this date in 1939 reported that the duck swarms had eaten more than 1,000 bushels of corn from Mr. Lane’s fields. Lane complained that “the ducks are getting more corn than my hogs!”
Because he was on a waterfowl refuge, hunting the fowl was not an option.
Appealing to the governor and the federal biological survey, Lane said “farmers should have as much protection as the ducks!”
