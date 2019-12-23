Stockings for those in need

Everyone deserves a Christmas stocking, and Ruth Glen and other quilters from First Lutheran Church helped children from the congregation make that a reality.
Glenn and others taught children how to create stockings so they could be donated to families at the Family Crisis Shelter.
"Most of the children had never ironed, cut fabric or used a sewing machine," Glen said. "They were so proud to make these for the children."
Members of Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild and church quilt volunteers from First Lutheran also pitched in to make stockings, so there would be one for everyone at the Family Crisis Shelter. In all, the group made 54 stockings.