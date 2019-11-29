St. Joseph hosting third annual Magnificat performance

For the third year, St. Joseph Catholic Church is hosting an Advent concert and celebration.
The third annual Magnificat Advent celebration will feature an exquisite curated list of hymns, carols, and inspirational songs. There will be two performances — on Friday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. and on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The local parish ministry will be joined by guest musicians from across the country. G. P. Eleria, St. Joseph’s music director, will direct.
The event is free, but free will donations will be accepted. The money raised each year helps defray the cost of producing the Magnificat.