Gov. Doug Burgum declared a statewide emergency and Medora was evacuated this week in response to a wildfire in Billings County.
“The U.S. Forest Service, in cooperation with the North Dakota Forest Service, requested two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with water buckets from the National Guard to help fight the fire southwest of Medora,” a news release from the state said. “Local, state and federal agencies are responding, including the North Dakota Highway Patrol, North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, and a National Guard ground support crew.”
All but four of the state’s 53 counties have some kind of burn ban or restriction in place. Low relative humidity, dry conditions and strong winds led to a Red Flag warning on Friday, April 2, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT.
The Williams County Commission approved an automatic burn ban in March, meaning whenever the fire danger index is in the high, very high, or extreme status or a Red Flag Warning has been issued for Williams County. The ban is in effect through the end of the year.
It includes the the ignition of fireworks, garbage burning, campfires, burning of farm or crop land, and unnecessary off-road motorized travel.
Burning will be allowed when there is a low or moderate fire danger rating or with approval of the local fire response authority.
The ongoing drought has worsened the fire risk. Locally, nearly all of McKenzie County, all of Mountrail County and about 3/4 of Williams County are in an extreme drought, with the remaining 1/4 of Williams County and all of Divide County are in a severe drought.
About 47% of the state is currently listed as in extreme drought.
The U.S. Drought Monitor lists common effects of severe drought. They include:
- Soil moisture is low; pasture and rangeland is dry; crop conditions are poor; hay yields are low; cattle are sold
- Open burn and firework restrictions are implemented; fire activity intensifies
- Conditions are dusty; air quality is poor
- Fertilizer sales are low at elevators
- River flow is decreased; stock dams are low
Some common effects of extreme drought include:
- Crops stop growing; pastures go dormant, emergency haying of conservation areas is authorized
- Blue-green algae blooms cause cattle death
- Large wildfires burn
- Fairs have fewer entries; public meetings are scheduled with government officials to discuss drought
The state offers a list of things the general public can do to help decrease the risk of wildfires during dry conditions:
- Restrict burning to early morning and late evening hours when typically winds are lower and humidity is higher.
- Restrict smoking to areas free of combustible materials. Use ashtrays and proper disposal containers.
- Clear area around fire.
- Pay attention to fire hazards posed by exhaust systems, catalytic converters, and safety chains.
- Carry fire extinguishers and fire tools.
- Extinguish and discard smoking materials appropriately, not from a vehicle.