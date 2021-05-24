The North Dakota Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are bringing the Special Olypics North Dakota Law Enforcement Torch Run back to Williston.
The Torch Run is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Williams County Law Enforcement Center and the group will jog about two miles to the Albertson's parking lot.
"Anyone is welcome to join us," Sgt. Adrian Martinez with the NDHP said. "This is not a race, nor a walk. We will do a collective jog to help promote SOND and to continue to raise awareness for the athletes with intellectual disabilities."
Pre-registration is encouraged but not required and the run is free. T-shirts are available for $15 each. People don't need to run in order to buy a T-shirt, and proceeds go to Special Olympics North Dakota. A limited number of shirts are available.