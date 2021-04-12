Law enforcement and supporters of the Special Olympics are hoping for some more people to take the plunge — and they mean it literally.
The Polar Plunge, which raises money to support the Special Olympics of North Dakota, is set for Saturday, April 17 at Spring Lake Park. People who raise at least $75 for the Special Olympics have a chance to take a dip in the water Saturday morning.
Here’s what you need to know.
1. It’ll still be freezing
The motto of the Polar Plunge is “Freezin’ for a reason,” and even though it’s April, you’ll still have the chance on Saturday. The high for Saturday is forecast as 55, a bit warmer than the rest of the week, but with highs the rest of the week between 30 and 45 degrees, the water promises to be plenty cold.
2. New event for Williston
The plunge is a collaboration between local Special Olympics supporters and law enforcement, according to Drew Balogh, the general manager of Williston Auto. He spoke with Sgt. Adrian Martinez with the North Dakota Highway Patrol and found out Martinez had been involved with the polar plunge at a previous posting. That conversation sealed it, and planning started for the polar plunge.
“We thought it might be nice to put Williston back on the map and help out local people,” Balogh told the Williston Herald.
3. More than just the plunge
The plunge itself is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, but the event starts at 10:30 a.m. with entertainment. Registration for the plunge starts at 11 a.m. In addition to the plunge there will be live music, a car show, food and beverages and activities for kids. There’s also a vehicle auction put on by Williston Auto, with all proceeds going to Special Olympics and a car bash, where people can pay to hit a car with a sledgehammer, with all the money going to the Special Olympics.
4. Support still needed
There are more than two dozen businesses signed up to sponsor some part of the plunge, and more than a dozen people signed up for the plunge itself. Balogh said local Special Olympics supporters are hoping to have at least 25 people taking part in the plunge. To sign up, visit https://specialolympicsnd.org.