Next week begins the Williston State College Foundation’s second annual Alumni Week, and it is an event that is even bigger and better than last year.
It all begins on Monday with a banquet honoring the college’s outstanding alumni and former faculty and staff in the Donn Skadeland Gymnasium.
The event is open to the community and begins with a social at 5:30 p.m., followed by the awards dinner at 6 p.m.
RSVP by Thursday, Sept. 12, to Hunter Berg, Alumni Association Director at hunter.berg@willistonstate.edu or 701-572-9275.
“Our Outstanding Alumni and Former Faculty and Staff Banquet is a great event,” Berg said. “It is enjoyable to see old classmates get together, share stories, and laugh. Our former faculty and staff are nothing short of amazing. The length of their employment and the impact they made on our campus and its students can’t be overstated as building blocks of our college. It’s a great honor to recognize and thank them for all they’ve done.”
Other events for the week include a free-will donation barbecue at the WSC Front Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drive-through or picnic on the front lawn. The menu for the event includes hamburgers, chips, cookies and drinks. The event will move to the Well in the event of rain.
Last but not least, Giving Day on Thursday, Sept. 19, is a chance to give to your preferred area of support, be it science, history, athletics, or something else. All donations on Giving Day will be matched twice-over by the WSC Foundation. The goal is to reach 1,000 donors.
Last year’s Giving Day raised $26,000, which was then matched by WSC Foundation, for a total of $75,000 raised.
“Giving Day was a great success last year, and we hope to grow the concept this year,” Berg said. “Many areas at WSC need support to continue to improve. We hope our donors help identify with an area that they feel strongly about. Our college is a great asset to our community, and we look forward to being a helping hand as the college continues to educate our students.”