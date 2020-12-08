December 8, 2020 — When the snow piles up, you can wait for the plows, or you can jump on your snowmobile.
On this date in 1926, snowmobiles were a novelty, and Claude Skinner of Langdon was trying out his newly remodeled snow sleigh. Driven by a nine-foot-long propeller and equipped with a 220 horsepower motor, he expected to have no problem with headwinds. Meanwhile, his friend, Morely Witheridge was equipping a snow sleigh of his own with a 165 horsepower motor, while Walter Ramage cut down a Ford and equipped it with a caterpillar attachment. They may not have been sleek or fast, but it beat waiting for the plows.
