A silent auction held in conjunction with the Williston Herald's Best of the Bakken celebration raised money for the Herald's Newspapers in Education initiative and the James Memorial Art Center.
The items were donated by local businesses to support arts and education.
The winners were:
- Lacey Rustad won a gift certificate from Destiny Medspa and a package of Williston State College Teton gear.
- Liz Bustad won a gift certificate from 26th Street Liquor, a hockey print from Elite Designz and a basket of locally produced honey.
- Kristin Kennedy won prints from the James Memorial Art Center.
- Courtney Homan won a gift basket from Meg-A-Latte Basket and Shop Small merchandise from Shirtworx.
- Lori Geltel won a set of Cornhole game boards form the Williston Basin chapter of the American Petroleum Institute.
- Mitch Melberg won a turntable styled like a Ford Bronco from Red Rock Ford.