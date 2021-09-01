September 1, 2021 — Artist Scott Gunvaldson was commissioned by the city of Fargo as part of an ongoing public arts program. With the theme “Fargo Commerce” on his mind, he started work.
Gunvaldson said, “I brainstormwed on the ways money exchanges hands in the city. The most obvious was farming and the selling and processing of agricultural products.” After eight months of sketching, revisions, and painting, Gunvaldson completed his task — a 45-foot mural for the Fargo Skywalk. The mural was transported from Fergus Falls and mounted in the Skywalk, wallpaper-style, in September of 2005. Located approximately 500 feet from the Prairie Public television and radio studios, the mural overlooks Broadway Street, with commuters and downtowners passing by underneath.
The mural reads like a Who’s Who in Gunvaldson’s life. To quote the artist, “Both of my daughters are in the painting — my oldest daughter is the most prominent figure in the technology section. My youngest daughter is sitting at a table with her friends in the entertainment/arts section. Many of her friends are in other sections of the mural as is a representation of my parents. A couple of my close musician friends are portrayed as musicians in the entertainment/arts section.” By painting family and friends into the lengthy mural, Gunvaldson truly made it a labor of love.
