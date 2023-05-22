schedule of events May 22, 2023 May 22, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Miss North Dakota 75th Diamond Anniversary CompetitionSchedule of EventsWednesday, June 77 p.m.: Miss Preliminary Competition, Bakken AuditoriumThursday, June 811:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Sidni Kast, Miss North Dakota 2022 & Olivia Rossland, Miss North Dakota’s Teen 2022 autograph session at Style UnCorked, 125 Main St. No charge, open to the public.7 p.m.: Miss Preliminary Competition, Bakken AuditoriumFriday, June 96 p.m.: Princess Program Preshow Talent Performance, Bakken Auditorium. Attend with ticket to Friday Preliminary Competition.7 p.m.: Teen Preliminary Competition, Bakken AuditoriumSaturday, June 1011 a.m.: Diamond Luncheon celebrating 75 years of Miss North Dakota, Grand Williston Hotel & Conference Center. Tickets must be reserved in advance; no tickets available at the door.7 p.m.: Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota Teen Finals Competition, Bakken Auditorium. Awards Reception & Presentation follow the Finals Competition, Bakken Commons Area.Tickets are available online at missnorthdakota.org or at the Williston Visitors Center.Livestream is available for purchase with tickets online at missnorthdakota.org Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Entertainment Load comments Most Popular Williams, McKenzie counties led March oil and gas production in N.D. A Farm Bill for North Dakota A final “Scoping It Out” article White House commits $11B to rural energy Vehicle reported stolen strikes WPD officer; driver apprehended Terrille Jacobson selected as North Dakota Geographic Alliance 2022 Teacher of the Year 2-year-old Williston boy dies after falling from fourth-floor window Williston Art On the Street gets more colorful WHS girls sharpen focus for WDA tennis tournament Williston Band Day parade draws crowd despite rain