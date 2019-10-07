The petrol addicts were in full swing this weekend as the SCCA held their second annual autocross weekend at Black Magic Harley Davidson.
Bikers and car enthusiasts from all over brought their shined up machines to show off and compare with others in the bright sunshine on Saturday, Oct. 5. The show winners included Modern and People's Choice winner Fletcher Ames in his 2005 Subaru WRX, Tim Novak in his classic 1950 Chevy Rat Rod pickup and Dana Mobley on her 2010 Triumph Bonneville.
Sunday was the day for speed demons when the SCCA’s course designers Nate Witt and Sean Forthun set up an action packed and tightly wound course. Lance Gentles, driver of a 2016 370Z Nismo and the SCCA Williston liaison, kept times and served as announcer.
Witt was the fastest overall driver in his souped-up 1992 Mazda Miata. The time trials are not limited to any one type of car, however. There are timed categories for everything from a 1951 Chevy Styleline to what can only be called a shifter kart, piloted by Brandon Williams. That kart was actually the fastest object at the race.
Everyone's a winner when it comes to experience, with seasoned drivers are more than happy to teach anyone how to drive competitively in all types of vehicles. The last SCCA event of the season is Oct. 19 and 20 in Carpio, N.D. and drivers and spectators are encouraged to attend.