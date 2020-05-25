Monday's Memorial Day observation in Williston was different than in previous years.
The planned fly-over to drop poppies memorializing U.S. soldiers killed in action was called off, for example. But people gathered nonetheless.
Colton Brown, son of American Legion Post Commander Dan Brown and himself a member of the Sons of the American Legion, spoke about what sacrifice means. To illustrate that, he recalled stories of some of the corpsmen, nurses and doctors who died while trying to save the lives of others.
He spoke of Pharmacist’s Mate Third Class Jack Williams, a corpsman who died on Iwo Jima after saving several marines. Williams received the medal of honor posthumously.
Brown also told the story of Lt. Sharon Lane, a nurse killed by a rocket strike during the Vietnam War. He told of Col. Roy Knight Jr., a U.S. Air Force pilot who was shot down in Laos and whose remains were returned to the United States last year on a flight flow by Knight's son Bryan, who was also a veteran.
Brown asked the crowd to remember those in the military and in other walks of life who sacrifice their own lives to save others. That, he said, was driven by the same thing that drove those people to start their job in the first place.
"They knew that they had an important job to do," Brown said.