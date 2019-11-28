Lt. Rachel Irvine called it their comeback.
Irvine, one of the two Salvation Army officers in Williston, was in the lower level of the Salvation Army's building on Main Street Thursday morning, Nov. 28, with her husband and fellow Salvation Army officer Lt. Joseph Irvine, and a group of volunteers.
Their mission was the same as the mission of thousands of other families around the area — the perfect Thanksgiving meal.
On Wednesday afternoon, after the building closed for the day, they moved tables and chairs from downstairs up to the chapel and food pantry areas.
"We didn't want to cut into our service, so we couldn't start upstairs until after 3," Joseph Irvine explained.
On Thursday, the downstairs kitchen area was filled with the fragrant scent of poultry cooking.
The meal was the first Thanksgiving the Salvation Army has hosted in Williston in several years.
"People were really excited when we said we were going to do it again," Rachel Irvine said.
The Salvation Army had prepared for between 150 and 200 guests, Rachel Irvine, said. There was turkey aplenty and Nova Energy had dropped off a ham, as well.
"It's nice to have options," she said.
Companies and community members had helped tremendously. From the first day the revival of the Thanksgiving dinner was announced, phone calls had come in offering help. Companies, particularly oilfield companies like Nova, which brought ham, had donated food for the meal.
Albertsons held a drive to raise money for turkeys for the food pantry, and they were able to give away about 200 birds, plus the sides.
This year was going to be low-key, since it's the first the Irvines have spent in Williston. They wanted to see what was needed. But next year, they hope to add delivery, as well.
Rachel Irvine said the community was so generous that the Salvation Army barely had to buy any of the food for the meal.
"It's not really the Salvation Army that's doing this," she said. "It's the Williston community that provided this."