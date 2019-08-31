Sakakawea welcoming visitors to Williston

There’s a new face at the Williston Welcome Center, though she’s actually quite old. A hand carved statue of Sakakawea — sometimes spelled Sacagawea or Sacajawea — will be standing by the door of the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau Welcome Center until taking her permanent place in the courtyard outside with a planned statue of Lewis and Clark.
The wood carving, made by Jason Stoner of Chain Effects and Bear Hollow Woodcarvers, stands 6 feet tall and is made from an elm tree that had to be removed from Harmon Park because of Dutch Elm disease.
This tree — along with others — was rescued by Amy Krueger, executive director of the Visitors Bureau. The woodcarvers had come through town for the Chokecherry Festival in the past and she was able to bring them back to create the statues in the park.