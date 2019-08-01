Hey folks, it’s official, as former Coyote and University of Montana standout basketball player Brian Qvale will now be venturing to Japan to play professional ball as his next stop.
Brian tells us he signed to play in Japan for a team that goes by the name of Shimane Susanoo Magic, based out of Matsue City.
“I have played eight years in Europe and am excited for a very new and different experience in Japan,” said Brian. He recently wrapped up play with his team in Italy.
His professional career to date includes stops along the way in:
1. Aliaga, Turkey; 2. Mons, Belgium; 3. Bayreuth, Germany; 4. Charlotte, North Carolina, then moved to Bursa, Turkey; 5 & 6. Oldenburg, Germany; 7. Krasnodar, Russia; 8. Bologna, Italy and 9. Matsue, Japan.
Brian will be joined in Japan by his wife Misty and their two children.
Once again we’ll make every effort to keep you updated on play in Japan.
Qvale with Jets
While his big brother is off to Japan, former Coyote Brent Qvale is working hard to earn a starting role as an offensive lineman with the New York Jets of the National Football League.
The former Nebraska Cornhusker signed with the Jets as a free agent back in 2014.
Brent has continued to improve and looks to earn more playing time.
“Things have been moving very quickly over this past spring and summer. I re-signed to the Jets and we reported in early April for spring training/OTAs,” said Brent.
He added, “I unfortunately needed a meniscus surgery on my knee so I was sidelined rehabbing for a period of time.”
But now, the players are in full camp mode.
Ready to play
“Now we’re in training camp and I’m 100 percent cleared and practicing fully,” said Brent.
“The long days don’t get any easier, even the more years you’re in the league.
So we’re going full now right into pre-season games and the regular season.”
Brent concluded by saying, “we’re really excited about the guys we added like LeVeon Bell and C.J. Mosley. Hopefully it’s a great year for the Jets!”
Brent and his wife Melisa are looking forward to another NFL season.
Brent and Brian are the sons of Carol and Sanford Qvale of Williston.
TTT on tonight
Vivian Kamik informs us the winners of the 19th annual Teddy Talent Trek will be performing on the big stage in Medora.
As a matter of fact the Vocal Division winners will be the pre-show guests this evening in Medora, as the famed musical rolls on.
The month of August offers a lot of thrills in Medora.
It’s hard to believe that it has been nearly 20 years since we founded the TTT as a part of the Williston Sports & Recreation Show.
Vivian has gone on to take over the reins and next season will be No. 20. A special thanks has to go out to Randy Hatzenbuhler, president of the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation and the late Wade Westin, for making this all possible.
You just might check out the plaque mounted on the upper level of the musical, honoring Westin.
Take seats early
If you’re taking in the musical tonight get to your seats early as a band known as A Capital in Ruins will be performing.
Band members feature Gabe Garvin, Dylan Slemin, Drake Flournoy, Zach Zimmerman and Justin Redick.
You can make plans to view the Variety Division winners on the Medora stage on Aug. 18.
The winners in this group will perform a sister’s musical theatre dance duet to Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.
The duet is made up of Kat and Emy Canderdy-Kalmik.
Special thanks to everyone who has a hand in TTT, including all the past entries over the years.
As a matter of fact, Vivian and members of the TTT group are working to compile a list of the winners over the past 19 years.
If you can be helpful forward an email my way, or make contact with Vivian.
Thanks in advance.
Ledecky is tough
One just might say, Katie Ledecky is one tough cookie.
For those of you who might not know, Katie is sitting atop the swimming world as the best of the best.
On that note, we tend to take athletes for granted, anticipating they will just show up on game day and perform above and beyond.
Well folks, you have to understand these athletes are also humans.
Speaking of Katie, this talented athlete was touted as a heavy favorite to win all of the hardware to the 18th annual World Championships being held in Gqangju, South Korea.
A great effort
Well, she did come home with a gold and two silver medals for her effort, but that’s only a part of the story.
She felt ill and managed a silver in the 400-meter free, only to withdraw from the 200 heats and the 1,500 free final.
This spirited athlete came back to help her team win the silver in the 4x200 relay, while still not 100 percent.
Figuring she might as well go out in style, after spending some seven hours in a Gqangju hospital, Katie sprinted the final 50 meters to win her gold medal in fashion in the 800 free with a time of 8:13.58. You can about imagine the effort it took for her to compete.
Hey, this old scribe struggled to put this Scope column together after four days of illness, and we didn’t even have to get into a pool.
We send out a Scope Salute to this talented athlete who has numerous friends and relatives in the Williston area. Her stellar career blossomed in the 2012 London Olympic Games as a 15-year-old where she claimed gold in the 800.
Now she will work on getting healthy and continue her quest for the 2020 Olympic Summer Games set for Tokyo, Japan.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.