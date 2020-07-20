July 20, 2020 — Something big lay waiting in the choir loft of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pisek, North Dakota. In 1976, a six-foot by 10-foot oil painting worth $25,000 was found hidden behind the organ.
The artist, Alphons Mucha, was born in Ivancice, in the modern-day Czech Republic. Many early settlers of Pisek were also from Ivancice, some related to Mucha. Before coming to North Dakota, they commissioned the budding artist to create a painting for a new church to be built in Pisek.
In 1887, Mucha completed the commission while attending art school in Munich. After two years of work he charged nothing, stating “it is for my countrymen.”
