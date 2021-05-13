May 13, 2021 — It was reported in the Fargo Forum on this day in 1936 that the oldest customer of the Herbst Department Store in Fargo had been located. Mrs. J.A. Hill remembered the watch and red cashmere fabric that she had purchased in her first visit to the store.
The store had been searching for the oldest customer to feature her in their 44th anniversary ceremonies that included the installation of the largest neon sign in the northwest. The customer, Mrs. Hill, was given the honor of flipping the switch to light it.
The 38-foot red and black sign, weighing 3,500 pounds, became a landmark in Fargo until the store closed in 1982. It was featured in several Fargo postcards and publications.
The Herbst store, located on Broadway, was opened by Isaac Herbst in 1892, and run by his wife, sons, and grandsons until it closed. It had opened branches in Jamestown, Devils Lake, and Bismarck, also, and had been destroyed by fire three times in its 90 years of business.
