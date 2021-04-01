April 1, 2021 — It’s safe to say that not a single living North Dakotan remembers the state law prohibiting sale of tobacco to minors back in ’90 ... that’s because it was 1890 when the law was passed. As time went by, state lawmakers demonstrated even more spark in their anti-smoking zeal.
By 1913 the state, just shy of a quarter century old, prohibited all tobacco products. That prohibition didn’t last, however. After a dozen years tobacco returned; and on this April Fool’s Day in 1925, cigarettes were made legal, once again, in North Dakota.
In 1990, a full century after the first tobacco laws, Governor George Sinner ordered a smoke-free policy in all state buildings.
