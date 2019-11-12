The Salvation Army announced Tuesday, Nov. 12, that this Christmas season, every red kettle in Williston will be equipped with Apple Pay and Google Pay, allowing donors to simply “bump” or scan their phone to make a digital donation.
The money will go to The Salvation Army based on the donor’s billing ZIP code, and an email receipt will be sent to their phone.
The Williston Salvation Army will use electronic kettle donations to provide food, clothing, shelter, family mentoring, disaster relief, and other critical services for people in need.
“We are excited about the new giving opportunities that Apple Pay and Google Pay will provide for the Salvation Army and our iconic red kettles,” said Lt. Joseph Irvine. “This technology allows the Salvation Army and our supporters to adapt to an increasingly cashless society.”
The Salvation Army is looking for more than just donors. In addition to giving at a red kettle, you can also help local people in need by becoming a bell ringer.
