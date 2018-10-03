Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative is showing its new building to the public this week.
An open house for the new facility will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with both members and non-members alike invited to check out the new location. Chris Brostuen, Manager of PR and Communications for MWEC, says the open house is an opportunity for the public to see the work that has been put into the building, and to highlight how it benefits MWEC's workforce.
"The biggest thing people will get a chance to see is how the facility meets the needs of today's employees as well as future employees," he said. "We're extremely excited about it. We've been in a rental facility for a lot of the employees, it wasn't really big enough for the number of people working there. So we're excited to unveil the new facility that really shows a new productive work environment for our employees."
Brostuen added that with the new facility, employees who were previously housed in multiple facilities will now be under the same roof, which he said will make for a more efficient work environment for both employees and members.
"It's good to have everyone under one roof," he said. "It will help with collaboration, which ultimately lets us serve our members and the public better."
The open house will kick off with an official ribbon cutting by members of the Williston Chamber of Commerce and MWEC staff at 11 a.m. Afterwards, the public are invited to enjoy "heavy hors d'oeuvres" and refreshments, as well as guided and self-guided tours of the new facility. Brostuen said the attendees will be shown the new office spaces, conference rooms and huddle rooms, which he said will help encourage collaboration among the MWEC's various employees. He added that the MWEC Board of Directors will also be on hand, visiting with the public and discussing the new building.
"It's a chance to mingle with employees, talk about electrical safety, social media activities that the co-op is involved with, things like that." Brostuen said. "They'll really get a good background on what the cooperative is doing to essentially keep the lights on."
Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative is located at 218 58th St W in Williston.