July 9, 2021 — Eric Sevareid was a highly regarded news analyst who worked for CBS News from 1939 to 1977. He was born in central North Dakota in 1912 and died on this date in 1992.
Sevareid started out wanting only to write, to be a reporter. But Edward R. Murrow was impressed by his work. When Murrow offered him the CBS job, Sevareid hesitated but finally accepted.
Sevareid said one of his worst experiences took place during World War II while en route to China. When their plane malfunctioned, Sevareid and 19 others were forced to parachute into Burma, where a tribe of head-hunters helped them slip past Japanese soldiers patrolling the jungle. All 20 men survived and made it safely to India.
“Dakota Datebook” is a radio series from Prairie Public in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from the North Dakota Humanities Council. See all the Dakota Datebooks at prairiepublic.org, subscribe to the “Dakota Datebook” podcast, or buy the Dakota Datebook book at shopprairiepublic.org.