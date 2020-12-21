It has the makings of a Christmas classic — one of Santa’s helpers meets a family and, nearly a year later, gets an unexpected call.
That actually happened to Lisa Dunn and her husband, Mike, and it was part of the inspiration for a series of children’s books she’s writing based around the character “Uncle Santa.”
The whole story started in 2009, when Mike Dunn announced he wanted to play Santa for the children enrolled in the family’s daycare in Wolf Point, Montana. Lisa Dunn set up an appointment with a hairstylist friend, and when the dyeing was finished, the resemblance to Santa Claus was uncanny.
That weekend, the couple were at Walmart in Williston, and while Mike Dunn was sitting on a bench, families started approaching him. He didn’t have a Santa suit on, but he was wearing the hat.
Lisa Dunn had printed some business cards for him, and they included the family’s phone number. He’d handed them out at Walmart that day, but no one expected what happened next.
In early December 2010, the Dunns’ phone rang and the caller asked if it was Mrs. Claus.
“I immediately knew I had to say yes,” she said.
She passed the phone to her husband, who spoke with the kids for a bit.
They never heard from the family again. Even after 10 years, when the two kids would be in their late teens and early 20s now, the story has stuck with Lisa Dunn. It was such a powerful memory that it’s even been the inspiration for part of a series of books about a character based on her husband.
To make sure they didn’t contradict anything parents were telling the kids in their daycare, they developed a backstory. The kids already know Mike Dunn — he’s around five days a week.
The story is that Mike Dunn is one of Santa’s helpers and that each year, he drinks magic hot chocolate that turns him into “Uncle Santa.”
Lisa Dunn thought this story would make a wonderful book series, but there was a problem — where did it begin?
Then she remembered the story her husband had told about his experience a Walmart. That, along with the explanation of his transformation, became the first book of the series “Uncle Santa & the Magic Hot Chocolate.”
The call the next year became the basis for the second, in which a father reaches out to Uncle Santa for help reminding his children to be kind to one another.
The third book is being published in July and Lisa Dunn is working on a fourth. She hopes to eventually have 12 to 15 books in the series, full of both Christmas cheer and important lessons.
She has ideas for the next several books, and thinks publishing one a year is reasonable.
One thing Lisa and Mike Dunn hope is that they can eventually find the family that called all those years ago.
She put the story out on Facebook and while it sounded familiar to a few people, they are still on the lookout.
“I would really, really like to find them,” Lisa Dunn said.
The Uncle Santa books are available online from both Amazon and Barnes and Noble, but Lisa Dunn said there have been issues with Amazon’s print on demand service. She also has autographed copies — they’re signed by her as the author and by Uncle Santa — for sale herself.
For information about the Uncle Santa books, or if you’re the family that spoke with Uncle Santa back in 2010, call 406-653-3147.