Contestant #1, Bethany Dreffs
Miss Heart of the Valley’s Teen
Community service initiative: Rescuing Our Communities, 4 Paws at a Time!
Education: Junior, Dreffs Homeschool Academy
Scholastic ambition: Earn a degree in culinary arts
Talent: Tap Dance, Don’t Stop Me Now
Hometown: Williston
Contestant #2, Rita Johnson
Miss State Capitol’s Teen
Community service initiative: The Party Project: Giving A Gift To Remember
Education: Junior, Williston High School
Scholastic ambition: Earn a doctorate in physical therapy
Talent: Lyrical Dance, Make You Feel My Love
Hometown: Williston
Contestant #3, Autumn Fisher
Miss Downtowners’ Street Fair’s Teen
Community service initiative: Bloom Where You're Planted: The Importance of Being Charitable Right Where You Are
Education: Senior, Dickinson Trinity High School
Scholastic ambition: Graduate with highest honors
Talent: Contemporary Dance, Hotel California
Hometown: Dickinson
Contestant #4, Ellie Ahlfeldt
Miss Red River Valley Fair’s Teen
Community service initiative: Fuel for Your Future: Nutrition and Its Impact on Mental Health
Education: Junior, Oak Grove Lutheran High School
Scholastic ambition: Graduate from medical school
Talent: Vocal, I Don’t Need a Roof
Hometown: Fargo
Contestant #5, Kendall Jones
Miss Central Dakota’s Teen
Community service initiative: Xercise Your Heart
Education: Eighth grade, Simle Middle School
Scholastic ambition: Graduate with honors
Talent: Lyrical Dance, Happy
Hometown: Bismarck
Contestant #6, Ellamae Richter
Miss Peace Garden’s Teen
Community service initiative: Serving Those Who Serve: Supporting Local Military Families
Education: Eighth grade, Harvey High School
Scholastic ambition: Earn a Master’s Degree in Child Development
Talent: Comedic Monologue, The Day the Crayons Quit
Hometown: Harvey
Contestant #7, Jessica Fulcher
Miss HollyDazzle’s Teen
Community service initiative: Youth for Kids Mentoring
Education: Senior, Riverside Christian School
Scholastic ambition: Become a doctor of medicine
Talent: Bilingual Vocal, Stand By Me
Hometown: Grand Forks
Contestant #8, Lora Wolle
Miss Prairie Rose’s Teen
Community service initiative: More Than A Disability
Education: Sophomore, Brigham Young University Online High School
Scholastic ambition: Graduate with straight A's and attend college
Talent: Pom Dance, Money
Hometown: Williston
Contestant #9, Addison Pringle
Miss Grand Forks’ Teen
Community service initiative: Operation Home Front, Supporting Our Veterans
Education: Eighth grade, Surrey School
Scholastic ambition: Academic honor role, top 5% on state/acceleration testing
Talent: Contemporary Dance, Recovery
Hometown: Surrey
Contestant #10, Keira Rambousek
Miss BisMan Power of 100’s Teen
Community service initiative: Mental Health Matters
Education: Senior, Dickinson Trinity High School
Scholastic ambition: Earn degrees in cosmetology, marketing and music
Talent: Operatic Vocal, Ave Verum Corpus
Hometown: Dickinson
Contestant #11, Sofia Watterud
Miss West Fargo’s Teen
Community service initiative: “Be the Best You That You Can Be.” Building a Positive Self Image through Physical Activity
Education: Junior, Williston High School
Scholastic ambition: Graduate with highest honors, earn a degree in biology and attend medical school
Talent: Musical Theatre Dance, My Strongest Suit
Hometown: Williston
Contestant #12, Aubrianna Staloch
Miss Western Star’s Teen
Community service initiative: Opening Imaginations with Words
Education: Junior, Williston High School
Scholastic ambition: Graduate with honors, earn a bachelor’s degree
Talent: Tap Dance, Sun Valley Jump
Hometown: Williston
Contestant #13, Tayler Christianson
Miss Williston’s Teen
Community service initiative: Don’t Dust Learning Disabilities
Education: Senior, Bishop Ryan High School
Scholastic ambition: Graduate with honors, attend college to study fashion
Talent: Contemporary Ballet en Pointe, Never Enough
Hometown: Burlington
Contestant #14, Caroline Dreffs
Miss Bonanzaville’s Teen
Community service initiative: Sculpting from the Heart, Expressions through Art!
Education: Sophomore, Dreffs Homeschool Academy
Scholastic ambition: Earn a degree in art therapy or art education
Talent: Jazz Dance, Don’t Stop til You Get Enough
Hometown: Williston
Contestant #15, Grace Butler
Miss Summerfest’s Teen
Community service initiative: Feeding Children of Poverty in Ethiopia
Education: Freshman, Oak Grove Lutheran School
Scholastic ambition: Earn a law degree from Yale University
Talent: Saxophone, Pink Panther
Hometown: Fargo
Contestant #16, Kaitlyn Graney
Miss Magic City’s Teen
Community service initiative: American Cancer Society — The Strength to Move Forward
Education: Freshman, Beulah High School
Scholastic ambition: Earn the North Dakota Academic Scholarship
Talent: Lyrical Dance, Flowers
Hometown: Beulah
Contestant #17, Bonny Huwe
Miss Williams County’s Teen
Community service initiative: Be Curious, Encouraging the Arts
Education: Junior, Williston High School
Scholastic ambition: Finish high school and attend college
Talent: Contemporary Dance, An Evening I Will Not Forget
Hometown: Williston
Contestant #18, Alivia Lowery
Miss Chokecherry Festival’s Teen
Community service initiative: Education in Youth: Childhood Development
Education: Freshman, Williston High School
Scholastic ambition: Earn degrees in Biology and Chemistry in a Pre-Med Program
Talent: Lyrical Dance, Skyscraper
Hometown: Williston