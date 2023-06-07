Contestant #1, Becca Simmon
Miss Heart of the Valley
Community service initiative: Self Positivity; Taking Confidence One Day at a Time
Education: Graduate, The Salon Professional Academy, cosmetology
Talent: Vocal, Journey to the Past
Hometown: Vergas
Contestant #2, Ilanora Peterson
Miss West Fargo
Community service initiative: Triple A Campaign: All About the Arts
Education: Sophomore, University of North Dakota
Major: Political science, pre-law; minor: music, legal studies
Talent: Vocal, Happy Days are Here Again
Hometown: Mayville
Contestant #3 Kambrya Stephenson
Miss Peace Garden
Community service initiative: Consent is Classy
Education: Freshman, University of North Dakota
Major: Criminal justice, pre-law
Talent: Poetry reading, Bittersweet Blood
Hometown: Minot
Contestant #4, Gabriella Lilley
Miss Grand Forks
Community service initiative: YOUnity: Embracing Diversity
Education: Senior, University of North Dakota
Major: Political science, criminal justice, pre-law
Talent: Native American Fancy Shawl Dance
Hometown: Belcourt
Contestant #5, Chloe Shelton
Miss Pride of the North
Community service initiative: Change Kids Health, Change the Future
Education: Senior, University of North Dakota
Major: Finance
Talent: Jazz Dance, Feelin’ Good
Hometown: Grand Forks
Contestant #6, Noelle McVicar
Miss Dakota Territory
Community service initiative: Raising Awareness for Social Issues Through The Arts
Education: Graduate, Drake University
Bachelor of Fine Arts, major: musical theatre, acting
Talent: Musical Theatre Vocal, Show Off
Hometown: Fargo
Contestant #7, Hannah Rose Ripplinger
Miss Magic City
Community service initiative: Loving Your Own Skin
Education: Sophomore, North Dakota State University
Major: Marketing
Talent: Jazz/Acro Dance, Let’s Get Loud
Hometown: Bismarck
Contestant #8, Emma Tong
Miss North Dakota State Fair
Community service initiative: Be Red Cross Ready
Education: Sophomore, University of Alabama
Major: Kinesiology, exercise science, pre-med
Talent: Vocal, Dream a Little Dream of Me
Hometown: Williston
Contestant #9, Carli Jordan
Miss Prairie Rose
Community service initiative: ACTIVE Kids
Education: Graduate, University of North Dakota
Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
Bachelor of Arts in communication; minor in athletic coaching
Talent: Virtuoso Piano, Diamonds on the Water
Hometown: Grand Forks
Contestant #10, Heather Gades
Miss Bonanzaville
Community service initiative: Combatting Food Insecurity — One Box at a Time
Education: Graduate student, North Dakota State University; major: higher education administration
Bachelor of Science in political science and human development family science
Talent: Monologue/HERStory, Shine as You
Hometown: Fargo
Contestant #11, Sydney Helgeson
Miss Red River Valley Fair
Community service initiative: Live United: Building Stronger Communities Together
Education: Graduate, The University of Alabama
Bachelor of Science in commerce & business administration
Major: Management, entrepreneurship; minor: music, sales
Talent: Vocal, The Wizard and I
Hometown: Bismarck
Contestant #12, Cylee Walton
Miss Walsh County Fair
Community service initiative: Embrace, Inspire, Normalize all
Education: Freshman, University of North Dakota
Major: Marketing
Talent: Speed Painting, Honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Hometown: Cavalier
Contestant #13, Lyndsey Scheurer
Miss Central Dakota
Community service initiative: Digital vs. Face-to-Face: Finding Synergy for Success
Education: Graduate, Bismarck State College
Associates Degree in applied science: graphic design & communications
Talent: Vocal/guitar, Unwritten
Hometown: Bismarck
Contestant #14, Sophia Richards
Miss HollyDazzle
Community service initiative: Bio Girls
Education: Graduate, North Dakota State University
Bachelor of Arts in strategic communication
Talent: Vocal, La Vie En Rose
Hometown: Hope
Contestant #15, Kyla Andvik
Miss Summerfest
Community service initiative: Safe Haven Baby Box
Education: Freshman, South Dakota State University
Major: Communications
Talent: Lyrical Dance, Purple Rain
Hometown: Fargo
Contestant #16, Hope Burdolski
Miss Capital A’Fair
Community service initiative: STEM for All — STEM Across the State
Education: Graduate, University of North Dakota
Bachelor of Science in education
Talent: Vocal, Don’t Forget Me
Hometown: Bismarck
Contestant #17, Brooke Wetzstein
Miss Williston
Community service initiative: Shine a Light — Bringing Awareness to Human Trafficking
Education: Junior, Colorado Christian University
Major: Business
Graduate, Williston State College
Associate in arts and associate in applied science in business management
Talent: Lyrical Dance, Hero
Hometown: Williston