The Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization Inc. is excited for the upcoming 75th Diamond Anniversary Competition and Events in Williston. This is the 75th anniversary of the organization, and it is the 37th year the competition has been held in Williston.
To celebrate the 75th Diamond Anniversary, Forever Miss North Dakotas have been invited to take part and will be introduced onstage on competition nights. Organizers expect about 30 Forever Miss North Dakotas to be in attendance by Saturday night.
A Diamond Luncheon to recognize Sidni Kast, Miss North Dakota 2022, and to honor Forever Miss North Dakotas is set for 11 a.m., Saturday, June 10, at the Grand Williston Hotel and Conference Center. Tickets sales have ended for this event. The luncheon will be emceed by Georgia Bedwell, Forever Miss North Dakota 1972.
Seventeen young women from across North Dakota will vie for more than $40,000 in cash scholarships and the title of Miss North Dakota 2023, and 18 will compete for more than $12,000 in cash scholarships and the title of Miss North Dakota’s Teen 2023. Competition night productions will include guest performers, guest emcees, Little Sisters, ND Princesses, Kast and Olivia Rossland, Miss North Dakota’s Teen 2022.
Competition will be as follows: Miss Preliminary Competition, Wednesday and Thursday, June 7-8; Teen Preliminary Competition, Friday, June 9; combined Miss and Teen Finals to crown Miss North Dakota 2023 and Miss North Dakota’s Teen 2023, Saturday, June 10. All competitions begin at 7 p.m. at the Bakken Auditorium.
Tickets are on sale online at www.missnorthdakota.org. Preliminary Competition nights are $25, and Combined Finals night tickets are $40. All seats are reserved. Each night will be livestreamed, which can also be purchased through the website.
For 2023 contestant information, to order tickets, livestream and official program books, to contribute to the Scholarship Fund, and for more information, go to www.missnorthdakota.org.