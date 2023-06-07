Olivia Rossland Miss North Dakota Teen 2022 crowning

Olivia Rossland of Williston is crowned Miss North Dakota's Teen in June 2022.

 JK Geyerman Photography

The Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization Inc. is excited for the upcoming 75th Diamond Anniversary Competition and Events in Williston. This is the 75th anniversary of the organization, and it is the 37th year the competition has been held in Williston.

To celebrate the 75th Diamond Anniversary, Forever Miss North Dakotas have been invited to take part and will be introduced onstage on competition nights. Organizers expect about 30 Forever Miss North Dakotas to be in attendance by Saturday night.



