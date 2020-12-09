December 9, 2020 — Each spring the early residents of Mandan watched for signs of flooding on the Heart River as it meandered through the southern edge of the city. Eventually, the years of flooding forced the city to request help from the Federal Government in building levees.
On this date in 1950, Col F. M. Albrecht, district engineer of the Corps of Engineers, turned over the care of the completed Mandan Levees to the city. The total cost of the project was put at $568,000 to protect the State Training School and the City of Mandan. It was estimated that with the heavy run-off in the spring of that year, an estimated $2 million in damage was already avoided.
