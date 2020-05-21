May 21, 2020 — Major James W. Brooke of Grand Forks was the group surgeon for the 486th Bomb Group during World War II, and yesterday was the anniversary of an event that led to him being awarded the Soldier’s Medal. His citation read:
At a bomber base in England on May 20, 1944, a B-24 aircraft with crewmen aboard crashed and burst into flames. The fire spread rapidly and there were multiple explosions of .50 caliber ammunition.
He rushed to the scene and, fully aware of the danger involved, courageously entered the blazing wreckage and helped to extricate the wounded and unconscious crew members.
The bravery and complete disregard for personal safety displayed by him on this occasion reflect highest credit upon himself and the armed forces of the United States.
