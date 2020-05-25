May 25, 2020 — Two former fiancés were sentenced with court fines on this day in 1911 for their participation in a bizarre Minneapolis love triangle. The incident occurred on a main street of Minneapolis two days before the court hearing. A third party was also implicated, but the man had fled from the scene. One of the defendants, Ms. Rose Hale of Minot, North Dakota, was held responsible for causing the series of events that led to the charge of disorderly conduct.
The chain of events began six months prior to the incident when Ms. Hale began seeing Martin Paulson. She dated the man for a few months before accepting his proposal of marriage. In the meantime, Ms. Hale had also started seeing Albert Marco. In the following months, the woman decided that she preferred Marco to her current fiancé, and decided that an engagement to the second beau would be more to her liking. After the hoped-for proposal from Marco, Ms. Hale resolved to inform her current fiancé of her change in plans.
She chose to tell Paulson of her second engagement while on a busy street of downtown Minneapolis. Marco was at Hale’s side when she broke the news to Paulson. It would be unnecessary to say that Paulson did not take the news well considering his actions following the confession: Paulson grabbed Ms. Hale in his arms and took off running down the street. Marco, confused and worried, ran away in the opposite direction.
Hale began kicking and screaming, but Paulson continued to run with his hostage through the crowded street. A police officer was alerted to Hale’s screams, and caught Paulson a block from where he had picked up his cargo. Both Hale and Paulson were arrested for disorderly conduct. The couple pleaded guilty to the charges and incurred fines. Paulson was charged $15 for his attempt to kidnap Hale, and Hale was fined $10 for initiating the events that led to the disruption. Marco, who had taken off in the opposite direction, was freed of any charges.
