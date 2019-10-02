Of all the columns this old scribe has penned, in more than 40 years, this one will have to be described as tasty.
You’ll get my drift as we go along.
First we must tell you about a lady with strong Williston connections who captured the title as Lefse Master during competition at the recently completed Norsk Hostfest in Minot.
Sharon Liudahl, who made her home in Williston for some 30 years, came out on top of the entries in the annual lefse competition.
She is a native of McLeod and now makes her home in Bismarck.
This Viking never realized how intense this Lefse Masters event was.
Sharon, with an assist from her daughter Sandy Mundahl, was able to withstand the heated competition.
We understand this was the first contest Sharon has ever entered.
Home of Economy proved to be the main sponsor, with 12 finalists from across the state making up the finalists.
From that Sharon joined a field of six competitors to determine the overall champion.
This proved to be very heated with two chefs direct from Norway on hand to serve as judges.
How’s that for adding some additional heat to the flame?
ROAD TO FINALS
In order to qualify for the finals Sharon had submitted samples and a recipe to one of the Home of Economy locations, as they are the sponsor.
Then, after being declared the winner at that location she was invited to Minot where the final two rounds took place, last weekend.
Entries then had to roll out their already prepared lefse dough and fry it in front of the authentic Norwegian judges, who would also taste it.
All of the contestants were side-by-side, facing a curious audience that was allowed to interact with the contestants during the competition.
Word has it Sharon had the largest delegation of family and friends cheering her on.
A TIME LIMIT
Sharon and her daughter were given an hour to prepare 15 pieces and then pick out what they thought were the two best ones for submission.
From there the lefse was graded on a scale of 1-10 in five different categories. Those included: Taste (fresh potato flavor, no “off” flavors); Texture (thin, but doesn’t fall apart; Appearance (even browning, no lumps, no excess flour); Shape (round or not — no trimming allowed) and Aroma (fresh smell).
FROM THE BEST
Sharon learned the art of making lefse from her mother during childhood and eventually took it up again nearly 45 years ago.
She has been perfecting her craft ever since, leading up to be being crowned.
No doubt her mother is very proud.
These days Sharon makes lefse before and during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season.
Hey, local folks have had the privilege to taste Sharon’s lefse.
You see, for several years Sharon was part of the leadership team that produced thousands of pieces for the annual Gloria Dei Lutheran church bazaar.
PASS THE TORCH
“Friends and family have known that she’s been one of the best at this for decades, but now it has been validated by some who happen to know a lot about it,” said her son Mike Liudahl.
The final round judges were actually well established chefs from Norway who show up at Hostfest to prepare authentic Norwegian meals for those who happened to nab a reservation.
For Sharon, it’s been important for her to pass on her passion and the needed traditional skills down to her children and now she is currently doing the same with her grandchildren.
The trophy was a lefse roller complete with rosemaling which signified that she won this year’s event.
With that we send out a Scope Salute to Sharon for keeping her family tradition alive and well, for years to come.
SONS OF NORWAY
Wendy McGinley wants area folks to know the local Sons of Norway is offering a Soup & Sandwich Saturday, once again.
This all takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday (Oct. 5) at the Sons of Norway lodge located at 720 4th Ave. West.
For those of you not familiar the lodge is located just four blocks straight south of Cash Wise.
This meal features a free-will donation, offering a variety of soups, stews and a sandwich.
Hey, you can learn more about the Sons of Norway and what they might have to offer, while enjoying a hot meal.
MEATBALLS SOON
While we have things heated up a bit, we want to let you know some exciting news from Gary Bickel.
He informs us the 33rd annual Meatball Dinner over Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church is drawing near.
This is an event to pencil in on your calendar or put in your phone directory.
This my friends, is one you don’t want to miss.
FAMILY STYLE
A scrumptious home cooked meal is served up family style.
This year’s event is set from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.
You should note the 6:30 p.m. closing time is new this year.
If unable to attend, you should know that take-outs and deliveries are available until 5:30 p.m. only.
Prices have been set at $12 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12, and $2 for children under 6.
The church is located at 1024 West 6th St. and telephone number you need to know is (701) 572-3724.
MEDORA CHRISTMAS
A Magical Medora Christmas returns this year and you don’t want to miss this performance to put you in the mood.
The traveling tour will run Nov. 29 to Dec. 22 with stops in Watford City on Dec. 4, Williston on Dec. 5 and Grenora on Dec. 6.
The event is made up of 30 shows in 23 towns, covering North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota and Montana.
Hey folks, you’re lucky to have one right here in Williston.
You can click on http://www.medora.com or call 1-800-MEDORA1 for time and ticket information.
COWBOY CHRISTMAS
You should also know that the 24th Cowboy Christmas in Medora is set for Dec. 6-8.
All kinds of fun is in store for guests that come from all around.
The Magical Medora Christmas will also be on hand back in Medora on Dec. 7 for just two performances.
We have learned from an inside source that Santa will also be back in Medora for a special visit during Cowboy Christmas.
So you can see, you will have many opportunities to share in the joy of the Christmas season.
