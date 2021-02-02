February 2, 2021 — Six months after the creation of the city of Lincoln in Burleigh County, city meetings were far from formal. On this date in 1978, Councilman Phil Nelson was nice enough to loan the use of his garage for the evening and a folding metal table was used for members to sit at, the favorite seat being near the wood-burning stove in the corner of the room.
Chairs were lacking, so Lincoln Mayor, Warren Enyart, arriving 20 minutes late, drew a round of applause when he showed up with his own chair. The crackle of the fire and odor of burned wood brought a feeling of warmth to the meeting and added enough heat to melt the drifted snow on the cement floor.
When it was mentioned that future meetings may take place in an office rented for the purpose, it was noted by Mr. Nelson that they still had enough wood for six more meetings.
“Dakota Datebook” is a radio series from Prairie Public in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from the North Dakota Humanities Council. See all the Dakota Datebooks at prairiepublic.org, subscribe to the “Dakota Datebook” podcast, or buy the Dakota Datebook book at shopprairiepublic.org.